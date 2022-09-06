Lugnuts and Disability Rights Michigan to Host Accessible Day Sunday

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts and Disability Rights Michigan (DRM) have partnered to host an Accessible Day at Jackson® Field™ on Sunday, September 11th. This partnership hopes to raise awareness about the need for full inclusion, so individuals with disabilities feel empowered within the community.

Ballpark gates open at 12 noon, with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. between the Lugnuts and the visiting Dayton Dragons. This is the final scheduled game in the Lugnuts' season.

Accessible Day at the ballpark will include ASL interpreters, menus in braille, sensory kits, quiet room, "get your wiggles out" station and a host of other accommodations. Fans can learn about advocacy organizations in the area and what assistive technology is available to them.

"Disability Rights Michigan would like to thank the Lansing Lugnuts for celebrating the beauty of inclusion," said Executive Director Michelle Roberts. "To have an experience where everyone feels welcomed and included brings together a community. Baseball is for everyone, and we are excited to be part of this day."

"We're proud to partner with Disability Rights Michigan, whose values we share," said Lansing Lugnuts general manager Tyler Parsons. "This is about celebrating inclusivity, extending not only through all Lugnuts fans but also through our staff. This will be an outstanding afternoon to connect, empower and root together at the ballpark."

Disability Rights Michigan and Michigan Disability Rights Coalition will be present on the concourse providing information and awareness around the services they offer. Autism Alliance of Michigan will be providing sensory kits and the Bureau of Elections will showcase the Voter Assist Terminals available in the upcoming November election.

