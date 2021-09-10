Skid Reaches Three as Ports Blanked by Giants

SAN JOSE, Ca.- The Ports managed just four hits and were shut out for the tenth time in 2021 as they were blanked by the Giants 6-0 on Friday night at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

The Ports (41-68) had opportunities to open the scoring in the second and third innings but were denied by San Jose starter Carson Ragsdale. CJ Rodriguez doubled to lead off the second and after a Junior Perez single and walk to George Bell, the Ports had the bases loaded with two outs but Ragsdale got Robert Puason to bounce out to first base to end the threat. In the third Zack Gelof walked with one out and reached second on a wild pitch, but Ragsdale struck out T.J. Schofield-Sam and Rodriguez flew out to right field to end the inning.

In the bottom of the third inning the Giants (70-42) broke a scoreless tie against Ports' starter Pedro Santos. Jimmy Glowenke led off the frame with a single and Edison Mora was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with nobody out for Abdiel Layer who tripled off the center field wall to score two runs, giving the Giants a 2-0 lead. Following a Luis Toribio walk, Carter Williams bounced into a double play allowing Layer to score, increasing the San Jose advantage to 3-0.

The Giants struck for an unearned run in the fifth when Luis Matos reached on an error and came around to score from first base with two outs after back-to-back singles by Glowenke and Mora to make it 4-0.

San Jose got two more in the fifth when Ghordy Santos followed back-to-back one out singles by Williams and Patrick Bailey with a double to center field off Ports' reliever Luis Carrasco to give the Giants a 6-0 lead.

The Ports managed just one hit off the Giants' relief duo of Juan Santos and Clay Helvey over the final four innings: a leadoff single by Junior Perez in the seventh. Perez tallied two of the Ports' four hits.

Santos (3-7) took the loss for the Ports, allowing four runs on five hits over his four innings. Ragsdale (8-6) got the win for San Jose with five shutout innings giving up just three hits while striking out six.

The Ports and Giants continue their six game series with game five on Saturday evening at Excite Ballpark in San Jose, with first pitch

