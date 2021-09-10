Weekend Series Cancelled

MODESTO, CA -The remainder of this weekend's series with Fresno has been canceled to allow for additional COVID-19 testing and contact tracing of members of the Nuts organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.

As much as it pains us to cancel the remainder of our 2021 home games, we do understand and agree with the need for additional testing & contact tracing. It is our goal to ensure the safety of all players, fans & staff members.

The last two seasons have been challenging for every member of our organization. All that aside, we can't help but be incredibly optimistic for the future. To see our fans & sponsors come back to the ballpark this year with such enthusiasm & resolve has been absolutely humbling. We look forward to continuing all those partnerships as we enter the off-season.

On behalf of the entire Modesto Nuts organization, we want to thank our fans, corporate sponsors, and all other community stakeholders for your support this season. You mean the absolute world to us and we look forward to welcoming you back to the ballpark for Modesto Nuts baseball in 2022.

Tickets- We understand that the cancellation of all remaining Modesto Nuts home games in 2021 does create a burden for fans that have already purchased tickets. If you or someone you know has a ticket for any of the games cancelled this week, please give us a call at (209) 572-4487 or email us at fun@modestonuts.com. We will work one-on-one with every fan to find an agreeable solution.

