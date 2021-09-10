Grizzlies at Nuts Games Cancelled

The remainder of this weekend's series between Modesto and Fresno has been canceled to allow for additional COVID-19 testing and contact tracing of members of the Nuts organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.

