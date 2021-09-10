Grizzlies at Nuts Games Cancelled
September 10, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
The remainder of this weekend's series between Modesto and Fresno has been canceled to allow for additional COVID-19 testing and contact tracing of members of the Nuts organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.
Check out the Fresno Grizzlies Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...
Low-A West League Stories from September 10, 2021
- Grizzlies at Nuts Games Cancelled - Fresno Grizzlies
- Weekend Series Cancelled - Modesto Nuts
- Rawhide Take Down Storm in Extra-Innings - Visalia Rawhide
- Giants Erupt for Season-High 16 Runs in Blowout Win - San Jose Giants
- Ports Can't Slow Giants' Bats, Drop Second Straight - Stockton Ports
- Quakes Take Another Nail-Biter - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.