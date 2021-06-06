Skeeters Spoil Five-Run OKC Rally

The Oklahoma City Dodgers rallied from an early five-run deficit to tie their game Sunday evening, but the Sugar Land Skeeters scored three runs in the eighth inning to go back in front and ended up winning, 8-5, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Skeeters (18-8) scored one run in the first inning before scoring four more in the second inning to jump out to a 5-0 lead. OKC took advantage of a Sugar Land error in the fourth inning to score three times, with doubles by Luke Raley and DJ Peters combining to drive in all three runs. The Dodgers pulled even in the fifth inning with RBI singles by Omar Estévez and Steven Souza Jr. to make it a 5-5 game. The Skeeters notched three runs on four hits in the eighth inning to regain the lead. The Dodgers put the tying run at the plate three times between the eighth and ninth innings but went 0-for-3.

Of Note: -The OKC Dodgers scored five more runs on 10 more hits Sunday, marking their 10th straight game with at least four runs. OKC entered Sunday's game ranking second in the Minors in both runs and hits since May 21. The Dodgers scored five runs on seven hits over five innings against reigning Triple-A West Pitcher of the Month Brett Conine, who entered Sunday's game with a 0.95 ERA and 0.95 WHIP for the season.

-Rangel Ravelo picked up two more hits for his team-leading 11th multi-hit game of the season. He finished 2-for-5 with a run scored and extended his hitting streak to 11 games, during which time he has gone 21-for-39 (.538).

-Working as the team's primary pitcher, Austin Bibens-Dirkx spun 5.0 scoreless innings. Bibens-Dirkx entered the game in the third inning following opener Dennis Santana and Ryan Moseley and scattered three hits, with one walk and four strikeouts, giving the Dodgers offense a chance to get back into the game.

-Luke Raley drove in a pair of runs for the Dodgers with a double in the fourth inning to get the team on the board. Raley now has 19 RBI in his last seven starts and has 26 RBI over his last 12 games.

-After being held to two runs and 10 hits through the first two games of the series combined, Sugar Land piled up eight runs and 13 hits Sunday. They went 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position after going 1-for-18 between Thursday and Friday's games. The Skeeters also ended a four-game drought without a home run when Colton Shaver connected on a two-run jack in the second inning.

-Sugar Land scored a run in the top of the first inning, as OKC allowed at least one first inning run for the sixth time in the past seven games.

