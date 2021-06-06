Express Defeat Chihuahuas 5-2 as Pozo Homers Twice

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (19-9) grabbed a 3-1 series lead over the El Paso Chihuahuas (11-16) thanks to a 5-2 victory on Sunday night at Dell Diamond. C Yohel Pozo drove in four of the five Express runs with two-run home runs in back-to-back at bats.

LHP Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 4.09) earned his first Express win in his second start after a 6.0-inning appearance in which he allowed two runs on four hits and tallied three strikeouts. Chihuahuas RHP Evan Miller (1-1, 2.61) was tagged with the loss after allowing three runs, two of which were earned, on two hits while striking out four. RHP Jimmy Herget picked up the save for Round Rock, his second of the season, with a one-hit ninth inning.

Round Rock jumped on the board in the second inning thanks to Pozo's first home run. DH Curtis Terry singled then advanced to second base on a wild pitch before Pozo's hit went yard to score the pair.

Another run came across for the Express in the bottom of the third when LF Leody Taveras scored on a groundout from 1B John Hicks after being hit by a pitch then stealing second and advancing to third on a Chihuahuas error.

Pozo's second two-run homer increased the Round Rock total to five when he brought 3B Andy Ibáñez home after the infielder had reached on a double to right field in the fourth inning.

El Paso plated two runs in the top of the fifth inning to avoid the shutout when 2B Gosuke Katoh recorded a double and was sent home on a home run to center field from DH Michael Cantu.

Express RHP Luis Ortiz and Herget combined to strike out three Chihuahuas' batters in the final three innings helping to seal Round Rock's 5-2 victory.

Round Rock looks to secure the series win on Monday. Express RHP Drew Anderson (3-1, 1.86) is set to start up against Chihuahuas LHP Jerry Keel (0-0, 4.15). Dell Diamond will host Princess Night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

