Skeeters Rally to 4-3 Win over Patriots

May 23, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, NJ - The Sugar Land Skeeters (18-10) defeated the Somerset Patriots (16-10) 4-3 at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday evening.

The Patriots took a 2-0 lead in bottom of the fifth inning on RBI singles by Will Kengor and Ramon Flores.

Then Somerset extended the lead to 3-0 when Flores struck again with an RBI base hit in the bottom of the seventh inning.

David Kubiak pitched six scoreless innings for the Patriots, scattering six hits and striking out four in what would end up being a no decision.

The Skeeters rallied to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI single by Cody Stanley and a three-run home run by Anthony Giansanti (2).

Matt Purke (1-0) picked up the win, allowing a run on two hits in 1.1 innings pitched. Mike Broadway (1-1) took the loss, allowing four runs -three earned- on three hits in an inning pitched. Felipe Paulino earned his ninth save of the season with a scoreless 1.2 innings pitched and three strikeouts.

The 2019 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on the road until Tuesday, June 4th when they return to TD Bank Ballpark for a 7:05 pm game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The game features Positive Coaches Night. For tickets, stop by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.