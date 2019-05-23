Rockers Battle Ducks For First Place In Liberty Division

Winning ten of their last twelve, the Rockers look to take back first place against the Long Island Ducks tonight at 6:30PM.

Join us for the first $1 Beer Night at BB&T Point with select 10oz drafts available for just $1! For you craft beer lovers don't forget to stop by the High Pint Craft Beer Room to enjoy specialty $1 Flights!

Tickets start at just $5 and gates open at 5:30PM, come and celebrate Friday Eve with the Rockers.

Rockers Upcoming Home Schedule

Fri., May 31st v. New Britain

7:00PM

Beatlemania Night!

Tickets Promotions

Sat., June 1st v. New Britain

6:30PM

HYPE'S BIRTHDAY BASH; Post-Game Fireworks

Tickets Promotions

Sun., June 2nd v. New Britain

2:00PM

Bringing Back Sunday w/ High Point native Adam Lazzara; Family Funday, presented by Bethany Medical; Hi-Socks Sunday, presented by Covington

Tickets Promotions

