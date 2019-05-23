Rockers Battle Ducks For First Place In Liberty Division
May 23, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release
Winning ten of their last twelve, the Rockers look to take back first place against the Long Island Ducks tonight at 6:30PM.
Join us for the first $1 Beer Night at BB&T Point with select 10oz drafts available for just $1! For you craft beer lovers don't forget to stop by the High Pint Craft Beer Room to enjoy specialty $1 Flights!
Tickets start at just $5 and gates open at 5:30PM, come and celebrate Friday Eve with the Rockers.
Rockers Upcoming Home Schedule
Fri., May 31st v. New Britain
7:00PM
Beatlemania Night!
Tickets Promotions
Sat., June 1st v. New Britain
6:30PM
HYPE'S BIRTHDAY BASH; Post-Game Fireworks
Tickets Promotions
Sun., June 2nd v. New Britain
2:00PM
Bringing Back Sunday w/ High Point native Adam Lazzara; Family Funday, presented by Bethany Medical; Hi-Socks Sunday, presented by Covington
Tickets Promotions
Let's Talk Tickets! - CALL US (336) 888-1000.
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2019
- Rockers Battle Ducks For First Place In Liberty Division - High Point Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent High Point Rockers Stories
- Rockers Battle Ducks For First Place In Liberty Division
- Rockers Roll into Series with Long Island
- Rockers Fans, Assemble: It's Super Hero Day
- Help Us Honor Our Law Enforcement
- Tonight Is Mental Health Awareness Night, Presented by Mental Health Associates of the Triad