New Britain Records 18 Hits in 13-9 Win

Everywhere you looked, there was a New Britain Bee on base.

Thirty different Bees reached during Thursday's matinee game at Clipper Magazine Stadium as New Britain downed the host Lancaster Barnstormers, 13-9.

New Britain rapped out 18 hits, including six for extra bases. They drew 11 walks. For good measure one more reached on an error. They never went down 1-2-3 in an inning against seven Lancaster pitchers.

It all started in the top of the second when the Bees struck for four runs off Jake McCasland (1-4). Jonathan Galvez drilled a triple to the left center field alley, making it to third easily as Devon Torrence and Darian Sandford collided attempt to race down the liner. With the infield playing up at the edge of the grass, Jared James looped a single into shallow left to score the run. Taylor Motter stroked a grounder to the backhand of third baseman Joe Terdoslavich, who made a wild throw to second. Bijan Rademacher smashed a grounder to first baseman K.C. Hobson, who got a force at second, but McCasland missed the first base bag on the return throw from shortstop. Logan Moore lined out, but Alexi Amarista, with his team kept alive, drove a three-run homer onto the tent in right for the 4-0 lead.

Three RBI off a pair of Martinez singles and a wild double steal between Martinez and Darian Sandford that ultimately led to a throwing error and a run allowed the Barnstormers to draw into a tie by the end of the fourth inning at 5-5.

Walks again proved to be the undoing of Lancaster pitching. McCasland put the first two Bees of the fifth inning aboard and gave way to Matt Marksberry. The lefty loaded the bases with a walk to James. Motter followed with an RBI single to center as New Britain took the lead for good. A bases loaded walk to Rademacher produced another run before Marksberry and Kelvin Vasquez worked out of the inning.

Homers by Alejandro De Aza and Galvez in the sixth blew the game open to 10-5.

By game's end, Galvez was a double shy of the cycle, and Amarista missed the feat by a triple. New Britain left 16 runners on base.

The day was also productive for the Barnstormers at the plate as everyone in the lineup, other than Parker Morin, collected at least one of Lancaster's 13 hits. Martinez was 3-for-5 with three RBI. K.C. Hobson belted a double and a homer, and Terdoslavich collected two more singles.

Lancaster opens a three-game weekend series at York's People's Bank Park on Friday evening. Right-hander Kyle Davies (1-1) will take the mound for Lancaster against right-hander Matthew Grimes (1-2). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, starting at 6:15.

NOTES: Hobson's homer gave him sole possession of third place on the 'Stormers' all-time career list...He is one behind Lance Burkhart for second...Terdoslavich had his eighth multi-hit game of the season...Caleb Gindl threw a scoreless ninth for the second straight game...RHP Andury Acevedo was forced to leave the game after being drilled in the leg by an Alejandro De Aza liner in the seventh.

