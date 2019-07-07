Skeeters Earn Postseason Berth with First-Half Freedom Division Title

July 7, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND, TX - The Skeeters today clinched the First-Half Freedom Division Championship, securing a berth into the 2019 Atlantic League Postseason. The Skeeters will be making their second straight trip to the playoffs and their fifth overall trip in the franchise's eight-year history.

The Skeeters first-half title gives them their third straight regular-season Freedom Division Championship. They won both the first half and second halves of the Freedom Division in 2018 en route to winning the Atlantic League Championship. The Skeeters have now secured a spot in the postseason in their first two seasons under manager Pete Incaviglia. Since Incaviglia took over as the manager of the Skeeters prior to the 2018 season, the Skeeters have gone 116-79. The three-straight regular-season Freedom Division Championships are a Skeeters franchise record.

The Skeeters have won the Atlantic League Championship in two of the last three seasons, winning their first league title in 2016 and following that up with the ALPB Championship in 2018. Both of their wins in the Atlantic League Championship Series have come over the Long Island Ducks. Since the Skeeters joined the Atlantic League in 2012, the Ducks are the only other team to win two Atlantic League Championships. The last time the Skeeters made back-to-back trips to the postseason came during the 2013 and '14 seasons.

There have been 13 contracts purchased from the Skeeters' 2019 roster, including 11 from Major League Baseball organizations. Both figures lead the Atlantic League this season. The Skeeters have had 23 contracts purchased by MLB organizations over the last two seasons, which is the most of any independent league baseball team over that stretch. The next closest is the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association at 16 contracts purchased by MLB organizations. The current Skeeters roster is comprised of 13 former Major Leaguers, including two players (RHP Nick Rumbelow, RHP Matt Ramsey) who've pitched in the Major Leagues in 2019.

The Skeeters have yet to announce dates for 2019 playoff games at Constellation Field or a date for when playoff tickets will go on sale. The team opens the second half of the regular season on July 12 at Constellation Field with a six-game series against the Long Island Ducks.

