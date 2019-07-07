Bees Walk-Off On Skeeters To Close Out First Half

July 7, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (35-34) defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters (35-35) 3-2 in walk-off fashion in ten innings at New Britain Stadium on Sunday afternoon to earn a split of the rain-shortened three-game weekend series and the final game for the boys from the Hardware City before the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball All-Star Break.

New Britain starting pitcher Rainy Lara tallied a no-decision in the contest after allowing two runs (one earned run) on three hits in five and two-thirds innings pitched, walking two and striking out five. Sugar Land starting pitcher Carlos Pimentel also did not factor in the game's final outcome despite tossing five scoreless innings on just two hits allowed, walking two while striking out six.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom half of the sixth inning, New Britain cut the deficit in half as they loaded the bases with nobody out courtesy of back-to-back walks to Darren Ford and Bijan Rademacher and an infield single off the bat of Alejandro De Aza. The next man to step into the batter's box was cleanup hitter Jason Rogers, who plated Ford with a sacrifice fly for his team-high 50th run batted in of the season, third most overall in the Atlantic League. The Bees would tie the game at two in the middle of the eighth thanks to a two-out run-scoring base knock from Logan Moore that allowed Rogers to cross the dish after he singled to lead off the rally and later stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Following a top of the tenth in which winning pitcher Tyler Danish (3-0) did not allow a run, New Britain went to work in the last half of the frame looking to send the fans home with smiles on their faces, and that is exactly what they did versus losing pitcher Danny Reynolds (0-2). With Jonathan Galvez at second to begin the inning, the batter was Jared James, who proceeded to drop a sacrifice bunt down that was fielded by Reynolds, who attempted to erase Galvez at third base, but the right-hander's throw was wide of Juan Silverio and headed down the left field line, enabling Galvez to hustle home with the winning run as the Bees closed out the First Half of the 2019 Regular Season Schedule on a very positive note, collecting their fifth walk-off victory of the year and 19th in come-from-behind fashion, while also improving to 5-3 in extra-inning ballgames on the campaign (2-0 against Sugar Land) and 3-3 when free baseball is played in the Hardware City. De Aza and Rogers each had a pair of hits en route to the triumph, with De Aza improving to an Atlantic League leading .350 batting average.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Tuesday, July 16th when they welcome in the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to begin a three-game midweek series and six-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Two-Fer Tuesday at the ballpark! Don't miss out on the Bees BOGO deal every Tuesday home game, as fans can buy one regular priced ticket and get one FREE when you purchase online at nbbees.com, by phone at 860-826-BEES (2337), or at the Bees Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.