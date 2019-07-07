Ducks Pinched by Blue Crabs in Series Finale

July 7, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 15-2 on Sunday evening in the finale of a three-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Southern Maryland was led offensively by Dean Green, who collected three doubles, five RBIs and five RBIs and three runs scored. Joe Benson added four hits, an RBI and three runs, while Tony Thomas hit a home run, drove in four runs and scored once.

Lew Ford led the Flock offensively with a pair of doubles in the game. He gave Long Island an early 1-0 lead with an RBI double to center field in the first. Deibinson Romero put the second run on the board for the Ducks with a leadoff solo home run to left field in the fourth, his first as a Duck.

Blue Crabs starter Daryl Thompson (6-6) earned the win, tossing seven innings of two -run ball, allowing four hits while striking out seven. Ducks starter Pedro Beato (0-2) took the loss, conceding seven runs on nine hits and a walk over three innings with one strikeout.

Following the Atlantic League All-Star break, the Ducks open the second half of the 2019 season on the road when they begin a six-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. EDT (7:05 p.m. CDT) at Constellation Field. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 19, to kick off a four-game against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Flashback Friday at the ballpark, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

