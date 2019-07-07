Blue Crabs End First Half with Emphatic 15-2 Victory

July 7, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Central Islip, NY - Despite defeating the Long Island Ducks last night, the Blue Crabs still watched Long Island celebrate a first half Liberty Division championship after the game. Tonight, Southern Maryland made the celebration a little less sweet with a 15-2 blowout victory.

The Ducks, however, struck first. It came when Lew Ford, an Atlantic League veteran, stung a double to center field scoring Rey Fuentes and putting Long Island up through one inning of play.

All this being said, it's always a good thing when you can close out the first half with Daryl Thompson (W, 6-6) on the mound. He was sharp, as usual, and got some great offensive support.

The Blue Crabs matched the Ducks in the top of the second inning when a soft line drive single off the bat of Tony Thomas brought in Jon Griffin to even the scoring at one.

The Blue Crabs put the pedal to the metal in their next half inning of offense in what turned out to be a rough outing for the Long Island starter, Pedro Beato (L, 0-2). Southern Maryland tacked on a half dozen in the third inning in breakout fashion. Three RBI doubles in four at-bats by Frank Martinez, Dean Green, and Jon Griffin brought the tally to 5-1. Charlie Valerio then brought in a run on a single, and Tony Thomas capped off the inning with a solo shot to bring the score to 7-1 in favor of the Blue Crabs.

The scoring didn't stop in the next inning. Green had yet another RBI double, and Griffin had yet another RBI hit, and suddenly Southern Maryland was up by a score of 9-1.

It didn't stop there either. Three more Blue Crabs would come around to score in the fifth inning, including Green smacking yet another RBI double, giving him three on the day to accompany his five runs batted in, and the Blue Crabs held a 12-2 lead through five innings. Southern Maryland would tack on three more in the remainder of the game.

Just half way through the contest, Southern Maryland managed to set a season high in hits in a game, and would finish with 21, which also ties for second most in the Atlantic League in a single game this season. The Blue Crabs also set a season high in runs scored with 15. You couldn't have drawn up at better finish to the first half, an emphatic 15-2 Southern Maryland victory.

The Blue Crabs will return home July 12th, for the series opener of a three-game set against the Lancaster Barnstormers with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Be sure to vote your Blue Crabs to the 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game, just click: www.atlanticleague.com/allstarvoting

Catch all Blue Crabs home games on the Blue Crabs Broadcast Network, live-streamed on YouTube (@SOMDBlueCrabs) and on Facebook (@SOMDBlueCrabs).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.