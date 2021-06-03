Skeeters Drop Series Opener in Oklahoma City 8-1

June 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters dropped the opener of their road trip to the Oklahoma City Dodgers 8-1 Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The loss snapped the Skeeters' four-game winning streak.

Jose Siri put the Skeeters out in front in the first inning on an RBI double down the left-field line, extending his Triple A RBI lead to 32 on the season.

Right-hander Chad Donato, making his Skeeters and Triple A debut, allowed six runs on six hits through 3 2/3 innings and was handed the losing decision. Right-hander Brandon Bielak was also making his Skeeters debut and allowed two runs on three hits through 1 2/3 innings.

Carlos Asuajue and Luke Raley each drove in a pair of runs for Oklahoma City.

The Skeeters and Dodgers play the second game of their series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, with right-hander Jojanse Torres getting the nod for the Skeeters and right-hander Yefry Ramirez for the Dodgers.

Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of June. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.

For updates and more information on the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com and follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.