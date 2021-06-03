OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Sugar Land Skeeters (17-6) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (9-15)

Game #25 of 120/Home #7 of 60

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Chad Donato (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-RHP Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 4.05; MLR)

Thursday, June 3, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers return home from a 12-game road trip to open a 12-game homestand. The Dodgers begin a six-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The Dodgers dropped their road trip finale in El Paso Tuesday, but have won five of the last seven games.

Last Game: Prior to a league-wide off day Wednesday, the El Paso Chihuahuas scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and built a 7-1 lead through three innings before defeating the Dodgers, 9-4, Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. DJ Peters opened the scoring with a RBI single in the top of the first inning, but the Chihuahuas scored three times in the bottom of the first inning, all with two outs, and never surrendered the lead. El Paso led, 7-1, before Andy Burns hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, and the Dodgers scored two more runs in the fifth inning, with another RBI by Burns. The Chihuahuas scored one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, including a home run by Patrick Kivlehan for his fifth homer in the six-game series. The OKC offense struck out a season-high 17 times.

Today's Probable Pitcher: 2020 World Series Champion Tony Gonsolin (0-0) makes the third start of a Major League Rehab Assignment...In Gonsolin's last outing May 28 in El Paso, he retired the first 11 batters he faced before running into trouble with two outs in the fourth inning. Following a walk, Patrick Kivlehan and Nick Tanielu hit back-to-back homers. He finished allowing three runs on two hits, with one walk and four strikeouts over 3.2 innings. Gonsolin threw 55 pitches, with 34 strikes in the no decision...Over his first two starts combined, Gonsolin has retired 20 of the 24 batters he's faced, allowing three runs, three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over 6.2 total innings. Opposing hitters are 3-for-23, and lefties are 0-for-10...Gonsolin is currently recovering from right shoulder inflammation. He was placed on the 10-Day IL April 4 and transferred to the 60-day IL May 17. He made five appearances during Spring Training, but had yet to pitch during the regular season prior to beginning the rehab assignment...Gonsolin finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2020 and was named MLB Rookie of the Year by Baseball America. He went 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 46 K's in nine regular-season appearances, including eight starts. He had a tremendous 6.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio (46 K/7 BB) in 46.2 IP and held opponents to a .193 average and posted a 0.84 WHIP (32 H, 7 BB). He led all MLB rookies in ERA and WHIP...He made four postseason appearances, starting Games 2 and 6 of the World Series...Prior to his ML debut in 2019 Gonsolin was named as the Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2018, as well as a MiLB.com Organization All-Star and California League Mid-Season All-Star that season...He was drafted by the Dodgers in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of St. Mary's College, where he primarily was an outfielder and relief pitcher.

Against the Skeeters: 2021: 0-0 2019: N/A All-time: 0-0 At OKC: 0-0

The Dodgers and Skeeters are meeting for the first of their first of four series (24 games) this season...Triple-A newcomer Sugar Land was previously an independent team and is now the top affiliate of the Houston Astros. The team was established in 2012 and is one of three previously independent teams to become affiliated in 2021 along with the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A East) and Somerset Patriots (Double-A Northeast)...The Skeeters lead Triple-A West and the East Division with 17 wins and have won four straight games as well as 10 of their last 11 games overall. The team's +69 run differential is the best in Triple-A West, and their .315 team batting average also ranks first...The Astros' Triple-A affiliate was previously in Round Rock (2019-20) and Fresno (2015-18) after a four-year stint in Oklahoma City as the RedHawks from 2011-14...In 2019 with Round Rock, the team went 84-56 and won the American Southern Division as well as American Conference before falling in the PCL Finals to Sacramento. They went 10-6 against OKC...The Skeeters are managed by Mickey Storey, who pitched for OKC in both the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Rangel Ravelo is the Man of May: MiLB named Rangel Ravelo Triple-A West Player of the Month for May Wednesday after he led the 10-team league in AVG (.417), OBP (.533), SLG (.736) and OPS (1.269). He also ranked among the top-10 league leaders in doubles (T-3rd, 8), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 13), walks (4th, 16), hits (T-5th, 30), total bases (T-5th, 53) and RBI (T-7th, 19)...Ravelo started June with more of the same, reaching base three times in five plate appearances Tuesday in El Paso, going 1-for-3 with two walks. During his current eight-game hitting streak, Ravelo is 16-for-26 (.615) with six extra-base hits (three homers), nine RBI and seven walks...Since May 22, Ravelo leads all players in the Minors with a .615 AVG, .706 OBP, 1.077 SLG and 1.783 OPS, while his 16 hits are tied for third...Overall this season, he leads all Triple-A players with a .417 AVG, .736 SLG and 1.269 OPS, while he's second with a .533 OBP. He leads the Dodgers' offense with 30 hits, eight doubles, 16 walks, nine multi-hit games, ranks second with 19 RBI and is tied for second on the team with five homers...Ravelo has struck out once in his last 45 plate appearances and has 16 walks against nine strikeouts this season in 92 total plate appearances...The last OKC player to win Player of the Month was Gavin Lux in July 2019.

Getting Offensive: The OKC offense scored at least four runs for a seventh consecutive game Tuesday and scored 99 runs over their 12-game road trip. The Dodgers' 99 runs and 133 hits since May 20 are the most in all of the Minors...Through the first 13 games of the season, the Dodgers scored 48 runs (3.7 rpg). But over the last 11 games, the team has scored 95 runs (8.6 rpg). Since May 21, the team is slashing .303/.388/.535 after starting the season with a .216/.306/.345 line through 13 games...On Tuesday, the Dodgers left a season-high 13 runners on base, including eight in scoring position. They are 50-for-137 (.365) with runners in scoring position during the last 11 games after starting the season 25-for-110 (.227) with RISP...The Dodgers have drawn 52 walks in the last 11 games, which are the most in Triple-A West...However, the Dodgers struck out a season-high 17 times Tuesday, with nine of those strikeouts occurring with at least one runner in scoring position.

Cool Hand Luke: Triple-A West Player of the Week Luke Raley struck out in his only at-bat as a pinch hitter Tuesday, but over his last four starts, Raley is 10-for-19 with two doubles, a triple, three homers, 14 RBI and nine runs scored...On Sunday, Raley homered three times last night for the first time in his career and set an OKC team record and new career high with nine RBI. He hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning and a grand slam in his next at-bat in the sixth inning for the team's first grand slam of 2021. He hit the team's final homer of the night with a two-run blast in the ninth. Raley reached base five times and scored five runs, becoming the first OKC player to cross the plate five times since Kiké Hernandez on June 20, 2014 at Reno...He now has 19 RBI in his past five starts, including games of four RBI, five RBI and nine RBI...Over his first 12 games with OKC, Raley has 22 RBI - third in Triple-A West. Since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers May 21, Raley is batting .368 (14x38) with five homers, two doubles, a triple, 12 runs scored and 21 RBI over the 10-game stretch.

Burn Notice: Andy Burns tied a career high and set a season high with four hits Tuesday as part of a 4-for-5 night in El Paso. He homered for a second straight game and finished the road trip batting .400 (16x40) with three homers, eight extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 14 runs, appearing in all 12 games. He also compiled five multi-hit games during the trip...Burns now leads the team with five multi-RBI games this season.

Reks in Effect: Zach Reks doubled, walked and scored a run Tuesday night and his 18 total runs scored this season pace the Dodgers and rank tied for eighth among Triple-A West leaders, while his .440 on-base percentage ranks eighth in the league...On Sunday he went 4-for-6 with two doubles and scored a career-high four runs for a second straight game, marking Reks' third career four-hit game and second during his OKC career (June 30, 2019 at Nashville)...Overall this season, Reks has reached base in 17 of his 18 games while hitting safely in 15 of 18 games. He's slashing .329/.440/.529 with five doubles, three homers, 11 RBI and 18 runs.

Rehab Recap: Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher and 2020 World Series champion Brusdar Graterol appeared in the first game of his Major League Rehab Assignment Monday night. He retired all three batters he faced in the third inning, with two groundouts and a flyout, and he threw 11 total pitches. Graterol was placed on the 10-day IL April 29 with right forearm tightness and had only made three appearances with LAD this season.

Shots of Souza Gold: Steven Souza Jr. went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Tuesday, and over his last four games, Souza is 7-for-15 with five extra-base hits (four homers) and 11 RBI...On Sunday, Souza collected the first three-homer game of his pro career, coming in his 1,228th career game between the Minors and Majors.

Lid Lifter Lethargy: The Dodgers are 0-4 in series openers this season, and going back to 2019, the team has dropped 10 consecutive series openers, including five straight home series openers. The last time the team started a series with a win was Aug. 7, 2019 against Tacoma in a 7-3 victory.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have a +32 run differential over the last 11 games (6-5) after posting a -49 run differential over the first 13 games (3-10)...Opponents have scored in the first inning in four straight games, and the team has allowed 28 runs in the first inning this season, marking the highest-scoring inning by opponents in 2021...Although the Dodgers have allowed 42 HR in 24 games (third-most TAW), 27 have been solo homers, including 21 of the last 26...Tuesday's game clocked in at 3 hours, 36 minutes. Nineteen of the team's 24 games have lasted at least three hours, with 14 games going at least 3:20 and seven lasting at least 3:30.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.