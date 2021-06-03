Aces Notes and Roster

Recapping Tacoma

For the first time this season, the Aces split a series, going 3-3 against Tacoma in the first half of the team's 12-game homestand. Reno has yet to lose a series in 2021, having previously won the first three against Salt Lake, Las Vegas and Sacramento.

Two of the three Aces' wins came in comeback fashion capped off by a walk-off base knock. Drew Ellis and Bryan Holaday played hero on May 28 and May 30, respectively, to erase a combined nine-run deficit and steal a pair of contests.

Ellis also set a new career-high in hits on May 27, batting a perfect 5-for-5 at the dish with three RBIs to help Reno to its 11-4 win.

Against the Rainiers, Blake Lalli's squad scored 35 runs on 59 hits, 21 of which went for extra bases. The team's .274 batting average through the six-game set was the lowest of any series to this point.

Tacoma's offense was Reno's pitchers toughest challenge of the young year, tossing a combined 55.0 innings and allowing 43 runs on 74 hits with a 7.04 ERA.

What is a River Cat?

Sacramento enters the series having lost three of its last four games to Las Vegas. The River Cats almost dropped four straight to the Aviators had it not been for a walk-off solo homer from Braden Bishop in the series finale.

The Aces and the River Cats will meet for their second time this season with Reno holding a 4-2 record over the visiting squad.

The Aces outscored the River Cats, 37-33, in the six-game set. Six players with at least five at-bats registered a batting average over .333 during the first series. Nick Heath, Matt Lipka and Juniel Querecuto each recorded a team-high eight hits, combining for 13 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

Sacramento's Thairo Estrada did damage against Reno the first time around, batting .409 with a pair of home runs, seven runs scored and six RBIs.

Pitching relief:

Aces starters dropped from first to fourth in Triple-A West with an opposing .249 batting average and a team ERA of 5.24 through 24 games.

Despite his rough outing on June 1 against Tacoma, Josh Green has emerged as the Aces' top starter, going 3-1 in four starts and boasting a 3.67 ERA and 16 strikeouts. The right-hander is also the only Aces pitcher to toss five or more innings in all of his starts this year.

The Aces' bullpen ranks second in saves with nine and third with a .246 batting average against.

Aguilar has been stellar out of the bullpen for Reno, going 3-0 in his Triple-A West-leading 11 appearances while posting a 2.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 9.2 innings.

Second-half magic:

The Aces have stormed back in the second half of the contest in eight games this season, storming back to either tie the game or take a lead.

Reno toppled Tacoma with a pair of walk-off wins on May 28 and May 30. The Aces erased a four-run deficit to down Rainiers, 8-7, on a walk-off RBI single by Drew Ellis in the top of the 10th. Two days later, a walk-off, three-run homer by Bryan Holaday completed a five-run come-from-behind victory over the Rainiers, 7-6.

The Aces are the scariest team after the sixth frame, leading all of Triple-A with a .314 batting average and 63 runs scored to go along with 19 doubles. The team's batting average during the final three innings ranks first in Triple-A.

Reno has fallen from its top spot in the league to third with its .294 batting average when trailing, while also scoring 61 runs after being down in a game.

On the flip side, the team remains atop Triple-A West when ahead in batting average (.318). The Aces also rank second in doubles (28) and third in runs (74) and hits (108).

Locked and loaded:

The Aces' bats have been stellar to start the 2021 campaign, registering a Triple-A West-leading nine triples, 52 doubles and 162 runs scored through 24 games.

The team also ranks second in the division with 246 hits, while outscoring their opponents, 162-137.

Five current players have recorded at least 18 base knocks, while only two, Seth Beer and Drew Ellis, have registered 10 or more extra-base hits.

Blake Lalli's squad has boasted a 16-8 record through the first 24 games, tying the best record in franchise history over that span.

