RHP Brett Conine Named Triple A West Pitcher of the Month

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Minor League Baseball announced that Sugar Land Skeeters right-hander Brett Conine was named Triple A West Pitcher of the Month for May.

Conine went 4-0 with a 0.95 ERA in four games (three starts) to open the season, which were his first four career appearances at the Triple A level. He is Triple A West's ERA leader and leads the league in wins, opponent batting average (.167) and WHIP (0.95).

The 24-year-old is rated as the Astros' No. 21 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

