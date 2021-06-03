RHP Brett Conine Named Triple A West Pitcher of the Month
June 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Minor League Baseball announced that Sugar Land Skeeters right-hander Brett Conine was named Triple A West Pitcher of the Month for May.
Conine went 4-0 with a 0.95 ERA in four games (three starts) to open the season, which were his first four career appearances at the Triple A level. He is Triple A West's ERA leader and leads the league in wins, opponent batting average (.167) and WHIP (0.95).
The 24-year-old is rated as the Astros' No. 21 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of June. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.
