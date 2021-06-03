Chihuahuas Rally over Round Rock
June 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five late unanswered runs to come back and beat the Round Rock Express 6-3 Thursday in the first game of a 12-game road trip. El Paso's win snapped Round Rock's six-game winning streak.
The Chihuahuas trailed 3-1 in the seventh inning before scoring once in the seventh and twice each in the eighth and ninth. Luis Campusano went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a game-tying RBI for El Paso. John Andreoli ended a 13-pitch at-bat with a two-run triple in the top of the ninth inning. It was his third triple of the season, which is tied for the most in Triple-A West.
Round Rock native Mason Thompson closed the game for El Paso, earning his fourth save of the year. Former Express player Nick Tanielu went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Chihuahuas. Thursday was El Paso's first game in Round Rock since 2017.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-express/2021/06/03/645175#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=645175
Team Records: El Paso (11-13), Round Rock (16-9)
Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (2-1, 3.32) vs. Round Rock LHP Brock Burke (0-2, 15.58). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
