Sixers Win

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino snapped a three-game losing skid on Friday night at San Manuel Stadium with a 4-2 win over Fresno. The Sixers (9-12) had lost the prior three games of the six-game set but a single run each contest.

Fresno (14-8) took a 1-0 lead in the first against Inland Empire starter Julio Goff (3-0) when Isaac Collins led off the game with a double and scored on Ezequiel Tovar's single. The Sixers answered in the home half of the frame when D'Shawn Knowles singled and then came home on Braxton Martinez' soaring two-run shot to left. The dinger was Martinez' third of the year and his fifth extra-base hit of the series. Fresno tied the game in the third but the 66ers recaptured the advantage in the fourth against Fresno starter Mike Ruff (3-1). Jose Reyes' two-run single made it a 4-2 Inland Empire lead and extended his hit-streak to six games. Goff was stout on the hill going six innings surrendering two runs on five hits with no walks and four Ks. Justin Courtney tossed two hitless, walk free innings for the Sixers and fanned four. Kolton Ingram came in for the ninth and struck out the first two batters he faced. He then walked Drew Romo (the first IE walk of the night) to bring up the potential tying run to the plate. Ingram however, picked Romo off first base to end the game. Oddly enough, Ingram picked off a runner at first to end the contest in his last outing versus Modesto on Sunday; he notched his third save of the year.

The 66ers take on the Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

