Big Innings Doom Ports in Loss to Quakes

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Ca.- The Ports surrendered four-run innings in the first and fifth innings, and the Quakes scored in five of their first six innings en route to an 11-3 win over the Ports on Friday night at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga.

After the Ports (8-14) failed to score in the top half of the first inning, the Quakes took control of the contest against Stockton starter Jake Walkinshaw. Jake Vogel led off the inning with an infield single and Sam McWilliams followed with a ringing double to left-center. Brandon Lewis then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home the first run of the game, making it 1-0 Quakes. Following a walk to Diego Cartaya, Jorbit Vivas clubbed a three-run home run to right field to give the Quakes a 4-0 lead.

The Ports struck for one run in the top of the third on an RBI single by Junior Perez, but the Quakes (11-10) answered with three more runs over the next two innings to make it 7-1.

The Ports cut the deficit to four with a two-run fifth on two-out RBI singles by Kevin Richards and Gavin Jones, but the Quakes put the game away with four more runs in the fifth.

Walkinshaw (1-1) took the loss for Stockton, giving up five runs (all earned) on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched. Aldry Acosta (1-1) got the win for Rancho Cucamonga.

Lazaro Armenteros went 4-for-4 in the loss, raising his batting average to a league-best .393.

The Ports will try to get back into the win column on Saturday in game five of their six game series with Quakes in Rancho Cucamonga with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 pm.

