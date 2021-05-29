Rawhide Pitch Nuts to 4-2 Loss

Modesto, CA - A career night from Brandon Faught sent the Modesto Nuts to a 4-2 loss against the Visalia Rawhide on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

Robert Perez Jr. torched a two-run double for the Nuts (15-7) in the first inning but that was all the Nuts would get against Rawhide (6-16) starter Brandon Pfaadt (W, 1-1) who earned his first pro win while working a career-high six innings. After the first inning double, the Nuts would record just one more hit the rest of the night at Pfaadt walked one, struck out one and gave up just two unearned runs on two hits.

Taylor Dollard (L, 1-2) once again became the league leader in strikeouts with another ten to bring his season total to 39. The Rawhide started their comeback with a Neyfy Castillo home run. Jorge Barrosa tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth. In the fifth, the Rawhide strung together three straight hits to take the lead. S.P. Chen added to the Rawhide advantage with an RBI single in the inning.

Dollard worked a career-high 5.2 innings while giving up four runs on six hits.

The Nuts' bullpen was electric. Juan Mercedes and Luis Curvelo faced the minimum over the final 3.1 innings. Mercedes struck out three in 2.1 innings. Curvelo worked the ninth with a pair of Ks.

Mailon Arroyo (S, 2/2) worked around a lead off single in the ninth to finish off the game for the Rawhide.

The Nuts and Rawhide have split the first four games of this six-game series.

Game five of the six-game set with the Rawhide at John Thurman Field on Saturday night is at 6:05 pm.

