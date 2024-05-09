Six Unanswered Runs Power Somerset to Rain-Filled Thursday Afternoon Win

Elijah Dunham of the Somerset Patriots on the basepaths

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Altoona Curve by a final score of 7-4 on Thursday afternoon at PNG Field in Altoona, PA.

The Patriots overcame a season-high three-run deficit to win the game with six unanswered runs scored between the seventh and eighth innings. The game began after a season-high one hour, 33 minute rain delay.

RHP Blane Abeyta (4.2 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 K) started his sixth game of the season and did not factor into a decision.

RHP Carlos Gomez (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K) earned his second win of the season with two scoreless frames of relief.

Following the outing, Gomez holds a 0.63 ERA on the season through 14.1 innings pitched spanning nine appearances. Coming out of the game, Gomez extended a three-game scoreless streak to 5.1 innings pitched.

RHP Jack Neely (2.1 IP, 3 K) earned his fourth save of the season, retiring all seven batters he faced, including two three-pitch strikeouts to the final two batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Neely's four saves are tied for the second-most in the Eastern League and are two more than any other Yankees minor leaguer. He lowered his ERA to 1.72 and has now struck out 23 batters in 15.2 innings pitched this season.

The 2.1 innings pitched matched Neely's longest outing of the season (4/28 @REA).

CF Elijah Dunham (3-for-5, RBI, 2 R, 2B) brought home the Patriots' first run in the fourth inning as part of his first three-hit game of the season.

Dunham becomes the seventh different Patriot this season to eclipse three hits in a game.

2B Anthony Seigler (2-for-4, RBI, R, 2B) opened up the scoring in the Patriots' four-run seventh inning with a double that secured his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

