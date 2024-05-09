RubberDucks Downed by Baysox, 2-0

Akron RubberDucks left-hander Ryan Webb struck out six batters in six innings, but the four Bowie Baysox combined on a four-hit shutout in a 4-0 win in the third game of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Thursday night.

Turning Point

Bowie designated hitter Samuel Basallo led off the first inning with a single to center field against Webb, went to third base on a single by first baseman Dylan Beavers and scored on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Jud Fabian for a 1-0 lead.

Mound Presence

After the first inning, Webb only allowed another run on two hits in the third but worked into the seventh inning, yielding four total hits and two earned runs with five walks and six strikeouts, including three in a row at one point. After Webb walked the first two batters of the seventh inning, eft-hander Erik Sabrowski entered and recorded all three outs, then pitched a scoreless eighth inning around a walk, completing a two-inning scoreless appearance.

Duck Tales

Against Bowie right-hander Trace Bright, the RubberDucks had three singles but only advanced one runner to second base in the second inning, before a strikeout and double play ended the inning. In all, they tallied four hits and three walks against Baysox pitchers.

Notebook

Akron was shut out for the third time this season...Webb has pitched six innings in back-to-back starts and has struck out six batters in three of his six starts...Sabrowski has not allowed an earned run in 9 1/3 innings and has struck out 20 batters while walking two...Game Time: 2:21...Attendance: 1,266.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Bowie at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Prince George's Stadium. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox right-hander Brandon Young (0-0, 4.22 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

