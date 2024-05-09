May 9, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

RUMBLE PONIES GALLOP OVER SEA DOGS The Portland Sea Dogs fell short in 4-3 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night. Marcelo Mayer blasted his third homer of the season in the bottom of the eighth while Blaze Jordan extended his league-leading sixteen-game hit streak. Theo Deninger tossed 2.0 scoreless in relief.Binghamton would take an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first courtesy of an RBI double from Kevin Parada. In the top of the second, the scoring continued after Jeremiah Jackson hit a one-out single to put one on. Jackson would come home to score with an RBI single from Wyatt Young and give Binghamton a 2-0 lead. Mickey Gasper put Portland on the board in the bottom of the second with his ninth double of the season. The hit to right field would score Matthew Lugo who reached with a walk and cut the Rumble Ponies lead in half. With his ninth double of the season, he now ties for the team lead in the category. In the top of the seventh, three walks would load the bases before a pair of wild pitches would allow Alex Ramirez and Parada to score to give Binghamton a three-run advantage.In the bottom of the eighth, a single from Roman Anthony would put one aboard before Mayer came to the plate and blasted his third homer of the season into the bullpen in right field. With the two-run shot, he put Portland within one but the Rumble Ponies held on for the 4-3 win.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Blaze Jordan is riding a sixteen-game streak while going 24-65 at the plate with nine runs, five doubles, two homers, twleve RBI, four walks, and six strikeouts. He is batting.369 across those sixteen games which now also represents the longest hit streak in the Eastern League this season. Roman Anthony is also riding a six-game hit streak of his own while going 8-22 at the plate with three doubles, one triple, two RBI, three walks, seven strikeouts, and one stolen base. Anthony is batting .364 over the last six games.

TOP 'DOGS Portland currently leads the Eastern League and all of Double-A in doubles with 58 collectively. Marcelo Mayer and Mickey Gasper both have nine total this season to tie for the team lead in the category. Eddinson Paulino and Blaze Jordan both have seven apiece while Roman Anthony has six. Portland leads the Eastern League in batting average with a team average of .253. Portland ranks second in the Eastern League in homers with 28 total, just behind the Somerset Patriots (32) and the Bowie Baysox (32). Portland also ranks second in total walks (125) while ranking third in stolen bases (41). The Sea Dogs collectively lead the league in OBP (.353) as a team while ranking third in all of Double-A.

LET'S GO LUGO Matthew Lugo comes into today with the third best batting average amongst Eastern League bats (.333), while ranking first in slugging percentage (.750), and OPS (1.165). He also ranks second in homers (7) just behind Agustin Ramirez (SOM) who has ten. Lugo ranks third across the league with 22 RBI, second in extra-base hits with 14, and third in total bases with 54. Lugo earned Eastern League Player of the Week Honors for April 15th-21st.

MOVIN' ON UP RHP Ryan Zeferjahn was promoted to Triple-A Worcester prior to the series opener with Binghamton. Zeferjahn earned Red Sox Relief Pitcher of the month accolades after notching a 1-0 record over 11.2 innings in the month of April. Zeferjahn did not allow an earned run over six relief appearances to boast a perfect 0.00 ERA in Double-A this season. He held opponents to a .178 average against him while only allowing two walks and striking out nineteen.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com and Baseball America) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing thr group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 9, 1994 - Joel Adamson tossed a six-hit shutout in a 12-0 Sea Dogs win over New Britain...Adamson's shutout marked the first in team history.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Angel Bastardo will get the start for Portland in game three of the series. Bastardo last pitched on 5/4 in game one of a double header with the Reading Fightin Phils at Hadlock Field where he tossed 3.1 innings allowing nine runs, five of which were earned, on seven hits while walking two and striking out seven. Today will mark his sixth start of the season and first career start against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

