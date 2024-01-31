Six Straight Sellouts and Thrilling Weekend Wins

Huntsville, Ala. - The Havoc wrapped up their three-game homestand with two big wins versus the Fayetteville Marksmen over the weekend. Fans packed Propst Arena resulting in back-to-back sellouts, making it six straight. The community spirit was on full display as the Havoc raised over $25,000 for Manna House on Friday with their Space Night jerseys.

Friday's game would see a gritty performance from the home team as they overcame a 4-1 deficit. Heading into the third period trailing by three goals, Mason Palmer and Alex Kielczewski would bring the Havoc within one heading into the final minute of play. With 45 seconds remaining in regulation, Jack Jaunich delivered the equalizer sending the game into overtime. Just 34 seconds into overtime, Jaunich would get his second goal of the night clinching the overtime victory.

The Havoc would get off to a hot start in Saturday night's game. Buster Larsson and Dominick Procopio wasted no time, finding the back of the net within the opening five minutes of the first period. Dylan Stewart extended the Havoc's lead with a third goal, putting them up 3-1 heading into the second period. A resilient performance from the Marksmen in the middle frame saw them stage a comeback and take the lead. Down one goal, Cole Reginato would pull the Havoc level. The powerplay came to the rescue as David Thomson secured the lead and sealed the deal with an empty netter.

These two hard-fought wins propelled the Havoc to a 4-0-1 record in their last five games and an impressive 7-2-1 in their last ten outings. The standout performances by David Thomson and Buster Larsson earned Thomson a well-deserved call-up, while Larsson was named SPHL Player of the Week.

"It shows a lot about the group that we have here." said Assistant Coach Tyler Piacentini "Playing against a really good team in Fayetteville, we knew our energy had to match the incredible energy in the VBC."

