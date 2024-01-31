Ice Flyers Foundation Announces Charity Golf Tournament March 3rd

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers Foundation is thrilled to announce its upcoming Golf Tournament, scheduled for March 3rd at Marcus Pointe. With registration limited to 20 teams and a fee of $480, this exclusive event promises a delightful range of amenities to every golfer. Participants will be treated to lunch, Coca-Cola, and The Lewis Bear Company products, along with dinner, prizes, and an exclusive Ice Flyers swag bag. As an added bonus, each registered team will have the opportunity to golf with a current Ice Flyer during the tournament.

The event is not just about golfing fun. It also serves a philanthropic cause, with all proceeds benefiting the Ice Flyers Foundation.The foundation is also offering sponsorship opportunities for businesses looking to support this charitable event. The Ice Flyers Foundation Golf Tournament is a unique blend of sport, camaraderie, and philanthropy, and its members are looking forward to seeing you there.

