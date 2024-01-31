Ice Flyers Foundation Announces Charity Golf Tournament March 3rd
January 31, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers Foundation is thrilled to announce its upcoming Golf Tournament, scheduled for March 3rd at Marcus Pointe. With registration limited to 20 teams and a fee of $480, this exclusive event promises a delightful range of amenities to every golfer. Participants will be treated to lunch, Coca-Cola, and The Lewis Bear Company products, along with dinner, prizes, and an exclusive Ice Flyers swag bag. As an added bonus, each registered team will have the opportunity to golf with a current Ice Flyer during the tournament.
The event is not just about golfing fun. It also serves a philanthropic cause, with all proceeds benefiting the Ice Flyers Foundation.The foundation is also offering sponsorship opportunities for businesses looking to support this charitable event. The Ice Flyers Foundation Golf Tournament is a unique blend of sport, camaraderie, and philanthropy, and its members are looking forward to seeing you there.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from January 31, 2024
- Ice Flyers Foundation Announces Charity Golf Tournament March 3rd - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Ice Flyers Stories
- Ice Flyers Foundation Announces Charity Golf Tournament March 3rd
- Ice Flyers Have Another Special Saturday Crowd on Mardi Gras Night, But Fall in OT against Macon: Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Game Notes: Mardi Gras Night
- Ice Flyers Sustain Tough Setback After Huntsville Havoc Rally in Third Period
- Game Notes: Batman™ Night: Pensacola Ice Flyers