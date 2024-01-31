Dawgs Sign Savva Smirnov

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed forward Savva Smirnov to a standard player contract.

Smirnov joins the Dawgs from the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats, and will make his first SPHL appearance this weekend. The six-foot-one rookie has five goals, nine assists, and 24 penalty minutes in 27 games this season for Blue Ridge. Prior to his pro career, the 22-year old forward played four years of junior hockey - three in the EHL with the Philadelphia Revolution and Philadelphia Little Flyers and one in the top Russian junior league, the MHL, with Kapitan Stupino. In his EHL playing days, Smirnov had 28 goals and 69 assists in 89 games, while registering eight goals and 15 assists during 54 games in the MHL. Smirnov will wear number 66 for the Dawgs.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Peoria Rivermen on Thursday night, February 1 at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

