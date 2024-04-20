Six-Run Third Sinks Rainiers

April 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, NV - For the first time all year, the Tacoma Rainiers (13-6) dropped back-to-back games, falling in game four of the series to the Las Vegas Aviators (7-11) by a score of 11-7, Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Rainiers got off to a good start, using solo home runs from Ryan Bliss, Michael Chavis and Brian Anderson to take a 3-0 lead after two innings. Their lead dissolved in the third, when Las Vegas put up a six-spot.

A bases loaded double by Jordan Diaz was the big blow in the inning, as the Aviators flipped a three-run deficit to a three-run lead. Tacoma got two runs back in the fifth on a triple from Cade Marlowe and an RBI ground out from Samad Taylor to make it 6-5.

It continued to go back-and-forth, as Max Muncy brought Las Vegas' lead back to three with a two-run home run in the sixth. Taylor used an RBI double to make it 8-6, but the Aviators poured on three more runs in the seventh, growing their lead to five, at 11-6.

Tacoma scored a seventh run on a bases loaded wild pitch, but that is all they could score, as Las Vegas evened the series with an 11-7 victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Eight of Tacoma's nine starters recorded a hit tonight. Brian Anderson had the lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a home run.

Bernie Martinez made his season debut tonight, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. He allowed one of his three inherited runners to score, walking two and striking out two.

The Rainiers lost back-to-back games for the first time all season, marking their longest losing streak of the year. Sacramento won tonight, tying the two teams atop the PCL West standings.

Tacoma and Las Vegas will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Las Vegas Ballpark scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

