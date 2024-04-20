OKC Falls to River Cats

April 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club was held to one run in a 3-1 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento scored the first run of the game in the fifth inning on a RBI double by Brett Wisely. The River Cats (14-6) then added two more runs in the sixth inning on RBI doubles by Marco Luciano and Casey Schmitt for a 3-0 advantage. Oklahoma City (11-9) ended the shutout in the seventh inning. With two outs, four straight Oklahoma City batters reached base, including a RBI single by Trey Sweeney to cut Sacramento's lead to 3-1.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City has lost three straight games for the first time this season and Sacramento leads the six-game series between the teams, 4-1.

-Oklahoma City held Sacramento to three runs for the third time this series and OKC has now held opponents to three or fewer runs 10 times this season. However, OKC already has the same number of losses when allowing three or fewer runs this season (7-3) as the team did all of last season (49-3).

-Four of the first five games of the series have now been decided by two runs or less as well as 14 of OKC's first 20 games overall this season. OKC is now 7-7 in those close games.

-Kody Hoese went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is 10-for-24 during the stretch and has also hit safely in 12 of his first 13 Triple-A games, going 17-for-45 with five multi-hit games.

-Trey Sweeney went 2-for-5 with a RBI double and has now reached base safely in each of his first 19 Triple-A games for the longest on-base streak in the PCL to start the season.

-Jonathan Araúz extended his hitting streak to 10 games and is 11-for-40 during the stretch.

-Five of Sacramento's six total hits were doubles, tying the most doubles by an opponent in a game this season (also April 7 against Albuquerque).

Next Up: The series between Oklahoma City and Sacramento wraps up with a 2:05 p.m. game on City Celebration Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps. Select OKC players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and kids can run the bases following the game.

Single-game tickets for OKC games through June are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All Sunday home games this season will air live on KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City - Channel 34 through digital antennas and DirecTV and on Channel 11 through Cox cable.

