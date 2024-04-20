Reno Falls to Salt Lake in 8-7 Walk-Off Defeat

April 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake City, Utah - Entering the ninth inning with a five-run lead, the Reno Aces (11-9) allowed six runs in the final frame and succumbed to a walk-off defeat to the Salt Lake Bees (7-13), 8-7, Saturday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark.

With the loss, the Aces snapped a four-game winning streak and are 5-6 on their first two-week road trip of the season.

Dakota Chalmers (L, 0-1) suffered the loss after the right-hander entered the ninth inning with two runners on and a three-run lead. In two-thirds of an inning, he allowed two earned runs on two hits, two walks, and a strikeout.

With a three-hit day, Adrian Del Castillo paced the Aces offense and extended his season-long hitting streak to five games. He added a double, one RBI and two runs scored in five at-bats.

Chapparo extended his hitting streak to five games with his fifth inning, run-scoring base knock. While Albert Almora, Jr., pocketed his seventh multi-hit game with a pair of base hits.

Blake Walston earned a no-decision despite keeping Salt Lake's offense in check. The 22-year-old southpaw pitched five scoreless innings, scattering three hits and four walks while collecting five strikeouts.

On Sunday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark, the Aces look for their fifth win of the week in the series finale against the Salt Lake Bees. The first pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables Dakota Chalmers: (L, 0-1), 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R/2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K. Adrian Del Castillo: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 5-G hitting streak. Albert Almora, Jr.: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Jose Herrera: 2-for-4, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Andres Chapparo: 1-for-5, 2 RBI, and 5-G hitting streak.

The Aces are set to complete their two-week road trip with Sunday's finale in Salt Lake City, as the club will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 23, to take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a six-game homestand.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 20, 2024

