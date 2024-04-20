Space Cowboys Claim Third-Straight Series Win Thanks to 11-4 Victory

April 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-6) dominated the Round Rock Express (8-12) 11-4 on Saturday night at Constellation Field, earning winning their third series win of the season.

The Space Cowboys attacked first, loading the bases in the second inning for Jacob Amaya, who grounded into a force out, scoring Will Wagner from third to make it 1-0 Sugar Land. In the bottom of the fourth, the offense put up their first crooked number of the night with back-to-back-to-back RBI base hits from César Salazar, Amaya and Luke Berryhill to give the Space Cowboys a 4-0 advantage.

The bases were loaded in the bottom of the sixth for a red-hot Jesús Bastidas, who was batting .361 in his last ten games entering Saturday with 13 hits and 11 RBIs. Bastidas slapped a double down the left-field line, his second of the night, to score two and give the Space Cowboys a 6-0 lead.

The Express cut the 6-0 Space Cowboys lead in half on a sacrifice fly and a couple of RBI base hits off LHP Parker Mushinski. RHP Logan VanWey came in with runners on the corners and one out to right the ship, allowing an inherited runner to score but salvaging Sugar Land's advantage at 6-4 with the help of a phenomenal diving catch from Joey Loperfido.

Sugar Land took back the four runs they lost in the bottom half of the seventh on RBIs from Cooper Hummel, Berryhill and David Hensley. The Express threatened in the top half of the eighth with two runners on, but VanWey quickly recovered to get the next three outs.

Starter RHP Blair Henley had a solid outing, pitching 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out six. RHP Miguel Díaz relieved Henley with two outs in the fourth and a runner on first, where he got Dustin Harris looking to end the frame. Díaz ended up pitching 1.1 innings while striking out a total of three batters. RHP Wander Suero closed out the game with a scoreless ninth, striking out two.

A couple of great defensive plays helped cut down base runners for Henley. In the first inning, Berryhill caught Elier Hernandez stealing for the first out. The next inning, Sandro Fabian tried extending his single into a double, but an accurate throw from Loperfido nabbed him before he could tag second base.

The Space Cowboys play the series finale against the Round Rock Express on Sunday afternoon. RHP Spencer Arrighetti (0-0, 2.16) is set to take the mound for a 2:05 pm CT first pitch against Round Rock's RHP Shaun Anderson (NR). The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.