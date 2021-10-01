Six-Run Third Leads Lancaster to Win

A chain of seven base hits in the top of the third proved to be the difference for the Lancaster Barnstormers on Friday evening as they scored six times en route to an 11-8 victory over the Long Island Ducks at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

With the club already leading, 2-1, Caleb Gindl beat out a single to the hole at shortstop and scored when Alejandro De Aza cleared center fielder Ty Kelly with a long double off Anderson De Leon (5-6). De Aza, who took third on a high throw home by Vladimir Frias, scored when LeDarious Clark grounded a single through the drawn-in infield. With Clark in motion, Kelly Dugan drove a double into the right field corner for a 5-1 lead. Dugan would then score on Blake Allemand's base hit to left center. Anthony Peroni picked up the sixth hit of the inning, a grounder off the third base bag, and Cleuluis Rondon made it 7-1 with an RBI single to right.

De Leon was replaced by lefty Clint Freeman, and the sixth run of the inning scored when Chris Shaw dropped a pop up by Melvin Mercedes.

Brent Teller (5-1) yielded four hits and three runs over six innings of work for the win. He allowed solo homers to Shaw and Hector Sanchez, walked five and struck out five.

The Barnstormers scored an unearned run in the top of the seventh inning to build an 11-1 lead. Long Island put one on the board off Tyler La Porte in the seventh on a single to left by Deibinson Romero. One more scored in the eighth, an unearned tally off Jake Mulholland.

Long Island, coming off a 10-hour bus ride back from Charleston, would not give up the ghost in the ninth, scoring three times off Garrett Granitz. Pinch hitter Ramon Flores doubled home the first. He would score with one out as Romero crossed up the defense with a ground single to right. Sanchez singled home another, and the Ducks would get Johnni Turbo to the plate as the tying run after a walk to Ty Kelly.

Turbo struck out on the eighth pitch of his at bat, ending the night.

Lancaster will take on the Ducks on Saturday with right-hander Nile Ball (2-6) on the mound against Adam Heidenfelder (1-1). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:30.

NOTES: DeAza collected his 34th and 35th hits against the Ducks...Lew Ford flied out in his only at bat, failing to set the Ducks franchise record for career hits...Lancaster had six batters with multi-hit games; Caleb Gindl led with three...Clark stole three bases.

