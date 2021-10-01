Barnstormers Eke Out Win

October 1, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Lancaster struck for six runs over the first four innings and relied on the bullpen to nail down a 6-4 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Thursday evening at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Anderson De La Rosa chopped a double over the head of third baseman Josh McAdams to drive home Lancaster's first run off Blake Bivens (3-4). Cleuluis Rondon followed with an RBI single into center, and Nick Shumpert produced the third run with a sacrifice fly to center.

LeDarious Clark opened the third with a homer to left field for a 4-0 edge.

Southern Maryland responded with three in the bottom of the third inning. Dominic DiSabatino (11-8) walked two and hit Zach Collier with a pitch to load the bases. David Harris rapped a single past first baseman Kelly Dugan, scoring two. Anderson De La Rosa tried to get Collier at third on the throw home from Alejandro De Aza, but misfired with Nick Shumpert on the throw, allowing the third run to score.

Melvin Mercedes knocked Bivens out with an RBI single off the pitcher's leg in the top of the fourth. Dylan Brammer entered and got Caleb Gindl to ground into a double play that scored Shumpert for a 6-3 lead.

Despite four more hits and a total of eight baserunners over the final five innings, Lancaster never scored again.

Southern Maryland narrowed the gap to 6-4 on a solo homer by Jovan Rosa off DiSabatino in the sixth. In the seventh, pinch hitter Cesar Trejo reached on a throwing error by Rondon, and Collier chased Jake Mulholland with a double to right. Donald Goodson took over and notched two strikeouts around an intentional walk to preserve the lead.

Logan Sawyer allowed three straight singles to open the eighth, but De La Rosa was able to pick McAdams off second for the first out. Sawyer got Tucker Nathans to pop out and struck out Rubi Silva to end the threat.

Scott Shuman retired the side in order on eight pitches for his 19th save.

Lancaster will open a three-game series at Long Island on Friday. Brent Teller (4-1) will make the start for the Barnstormers against Anderson De Leon. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, starting at 6:30.

NOTES: De La Rosa's double was his fourth in his last seven games...Rondon's RBI was his first of the season series...Shuman extended his streak of scoreless innings to 12...He has allowed one earned run since July 15...Lancaster won the season series, 13-11.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.