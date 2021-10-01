Ex-Rocker Ladendorf Called up to Chicago Cubs

Former High Point Rocker shortstop Tyler Ladendorf

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Former High Point Rocker shortstop Tyler Ladendorf has been called up to the Chicago Cubs from the club's AAA Iowa team. Ladendorf joins pitchers Jake Petricka, David Robertson and Alberto Baldonado as the fourth Rocker to make a Major League roster this season.

Ladendorf was a mainstay of High Point's inaugural team. During the 2019 season, he posted a .256 batting average with 13 home runs in 87 games and was one of seven Rockers named to the Atlantic League All-Star Game. After the cancellation of the 2020 Atlantic League season, Ladendorf was traded to the Chicago Dogs of the American Association where he hit .223 with 13 homers and 38 runs batted in.

He re-signed with the Rockers during the off-season but the Cubs purchased his contract before High Point's opening day in 2021. With Iowa, Ladendorf hit .241 with eight home runs and 29 RBI.

A native of Des Plaines, Ill., Ladendorf was drafted twice by Major League Baseball teams before playing at Howard College for two seasons. He was a second-round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2008 and began his professional career with Elizabethton of the Appalachian League.

Ladendorf was traded to Oakland in 2014 and was on the A's opening day roster in 2015 as he tripled in his first career Major League at-bat. After stops with the White Sox, Blue Jays, and Diamondbacks organizations, he signed with the Rockers in 2019. Later that year, the Tampa Bay Rays purchased Ladendorf's contract and assigned him to the Durham Bulls of the AAA International League.

The Cubs conclude the regular season with a three-game series at St. Louis starting on Friday night.

