Franco Goes Yard But Revs Drop Finale in High Point

October 1, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(High Point, NC): Carlos Franco homered and reached the 50-RBI mark in just 43 games played but the York Revolution dropped the rubber match of their series to the High Point Rockers, 7-3 on Thursday night at Truist Point. The Revs remain three games back in the North Division with nine games remaining in the regular season and return home to open the season's final homestand on Friday at 6:30 p.m. when they host the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

Franco opened the scoring, clobbering his 11th home run of the season on a line drive to right in the top of the second.

High Point answered with an unearned run as Jared Mitchell led off the home second with a walk, advanced on an errant pickoff throw and came home as Jay Gonzalez lashed an RBI double to left, tying the game at 1-1.

The Rockers went in front an inning later as Jerry Downs launched a two-run homer to right field for a 3-1 advantage.

James Harris ripped an RBI double down the left field line with one out in the fifth, bringing the Revs within a run at 3-2.

High Point pulled away, scoring the next four unanswered runs. Stephen Cardullo homered to left for a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth, and Michael Martinez connected on a two-out, two-run home run to right an inning later. The Rockers added one more in the seventh with an unearned run on Quincy Nieporte's sac fly to left.

The Revs threatened in the eighth, loading the bases with no outs but could only manage a Franco RBI ground out, providing the final margin.

