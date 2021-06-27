Six-Run Sixth Propels 'Birds to Win over FredNats

SALISBURY, MD - Behind the surge of a six-run sixth inning, the Delmarva Shorebirds upended the Fredericksburg Nationals 8-3 on Sunday afternoon at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

With the victory over the Nationals (14-34), the Shorebirds (30-16) are at a new high-water mark of 14 games over .500 for the season.

The FredNats jumped on the board first in the fourth inning. Three straight singles from Jeremy Ydens, J.T. Arruda, and Onix Vega loaded the bases to start the inning. After a strikeout, Jose Sanchez worked a walk to force home Ydens with the first run of the game.

In the fifth, Jake Boone singled up the middle to start the frame before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt. Back-to-back walks from Ydens and Arruda then loaded the bases before Onix Vega singled home Boone to make it 2-0 FredNats.

The Shorebirds got that run back in the bottom of the inning as Cristopher Cespedes mashed a solo homer to center, his sixth of the season, to make it a 2-1 game.

Then came the fatal six-run sixth for Delmarva. Jean Carmona walked to start the rally and Mason Janvrin was then hit by a pitch. Lamar Sparks then rolled a single into left to load the bases. A sacrifice fly from Darell Hernaiz tied the game at 2-2 with both Janvrin and Sparks moving up 90 feet as well. TT Bowens was hit by a pitch to then reload the bases. After a strikeout, Ryne Ogren smacked a hard grounder to center, plating two runners, and giving Delmarva their first lead of the game 4-2. Andrew Martinez then walked to load the bases again with Ramon Rodriguez following with another free pass to force in another run. Jean Carmona capped the inning by yanking a two-run double down the left field line to put Delmarva up 7-2.

The two sides exchanged single tallies the rest of the way. The FredNats got a solo homer in the top of the seventh from Ydens, his fifth, while the Shorebirds answered with a run in the bottom of the eighth scoring on a throwing error to bring the game to its final line of 8-3.

Houston Roth (2-1) went the final four innings in relief to earn the win. Roth allowed just one run on three hits and one walk, striking out five.

Bryan Pena (1-2) was tagged with the loss, coughing up five runs in 1.1 innings on two hits and a walk, striking out two.

Despite both starters being excellent, neither factored into the decision. Zach Peek started for Delmarva and allowed just one run over four frames on three hits and a walk, striking out five. Rodney Theophile began the game for Fredericksburg and tossed four shutout frames, conceding just one hit while striking out two.

Cespedes continued to torment the FredNats, hitting his third homer of the series against them while also adding a double.

Ydens (2-for-4, HR) and Vega (2-4, RBI) each had multi-hit performances for Fredericksburg.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shorebirds hit the road to take on the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday, June 29. Starters for the game have yet to be announced. The Shorebirds return home to Perdue Stadium on Tuesday, July 6 when they play host to the Salem Red Sox.

