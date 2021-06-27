Bullpen Blows up in Series Finale vs Pelicans

June 27, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth after surrendering eight runs in the final two innings, but couldn't pull back to even in a 10-6 loss to Myrtle Beach Sunday at Segra Park.

Myrtle Beach (21-26) sent 11 batters to the plate in the ninth and tallied seven runs, four charged to Nathan Webb (BS, 0, L, 0-1) and three to Marlin Willis to go up 10-3 with just three outs left for the Fireflies (25-19).

Herard Gonzalez, Darryl Collins and Omar Hernandez all collected RBI in the ninth to draw the score within four. The game ended with the bases loaded and Rubendy Jaquez at the plate. The shortstop ended the game with a ground out as Jake Reindl (S, 1) recorded the final out, cleaning the game up for Hansel Moreno.

Collins finished with his fourth three hit game of the season, including a go-ahead base hit in the seventh, when the Fireflies scored a pair to lead 3-2. Webb gave up a solo homer to center to Matt Mervis in the eighth to lead-up to the back-and-forth ninth.

After the off day, the Fireflies will begin a series with the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday. Both teams have yet to announce their starters for the series.

The Fireflies will return home July 6 to start a six-game set with the division-leading Charleston RiverDogs. Tuesday's game will mark another Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where all hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite will be just $2.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.