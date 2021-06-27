Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Carolina

June 27, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







The Down East Wood Ducks conclude their six-game series against the Carolina Mudcats today at 1:00 p.m. Down East will turn to RHP Mason Englert (3-1, 3.51) and Carolina will counter with RHP Nick Belzer (3-1, 4.22)

---

NINE-RUN FIRST POWERS AVOCADOS TO WIN OVER PESCADOS: Thanks to a nine-run first inning, the Avocados Luchadores (Down East Wood Ducks), defeated the Pescados de Carolina (Carolina Mudcats), 14-2 Saturday night.

HOMEFIELD (DIS)ADVANTAGE: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 9-14 at home and have a .207 team batting average within the (un)friendly confines of Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks are averaging 3.9 runs/game at home. The pitching staff continues to struggle at home, although they have a 3.69 ERA at home, their road ERA is 3.16.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 24-13 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are fifth in all of MiLB with 99 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (24) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 213 - 177 and 68 - 48 in the first two innings. Down East is 8-3 when they score first, and 22-6 overall when they score first

BULLPEN BREAKDOWN: Throughout the first month of the season, the Down East bullpen was a sign of strength and one of the reasons they were in first place. The bullpen has been heavily relied upon, throwing 214.1 combined innings. Down East once held the top team ERA in all of MiLB. Since June 1st, the pitching staff has become the achilles heel, pitching to a 4.37 ERA and have six lead surrendered losses.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.