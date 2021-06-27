Early Offensive Outbursts Carry Ballers to Series Victory over Woodpeckers Sunday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Two Kannapolis bats added three RBIs as the Cannon Ballers claimed victory in both the game and the six-game series, winning 11-5 over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in Sunday afternoon's game at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Andrew Dalquist began the day on the mound for the Ballers. The No.5 prospect in the White Sox system continued his recent success, delivering 3.2 innings, allowing four hits, one run, two walks, and four strikeouts. RHP Sal Biasi (W, 1-0) entered in relief, continuing the consistency on the mound for Kannapolis by tossing 1.1 shutout innings and adding two punchouts.

Bryan Ramos opened the scoring with style in the bottom of the first inning, crushing a three-run home run that scored Jose Rodriguez and Samil Polanco to give the Ballers an early 3-0 lead.

Kannapolis did not cease to hit the ball hard, adding another three runs off a Victor Torres home run in the bottom of the third. Torres' third home run of the season drove in Caberea Weaver and Brandon Bossard to grow the lead to 6-0.

Fayetteville strung some offense together in the top of the fourth, getting a run back on a Nate Perry RBI single, allowing Jordan Brewer to cross the plate to cut the lead to 6-1.

RHP Alex Santos (L, 0-1) got the start for the Woodpeckers on the hill. The No.10 prospect in the Houston Astros organization struggled early, making it only one inning, allowing two hits, three runs, and two walks. LHP Whit Drennan entered in the second inning and did not fair much better in his 1.1 frames, allowing identical numbers of hits, runs, and walks as his counterpart Santos, adding three punchouts to his ledger.

Torres added another RBI in the bottom of the fifth when a throwing error by Woodpeckers LHP Julio Robaina gave Weaver a chance to score to make it 7-1. Three batters later, Polanco smacked an RBI single to right that scored Bossard and Torres, making it 9-1. Ramos followed the Polanco RBI single with one of his own in the infield, driving home James Beard, giving Kannapolis a large 10-1 lead.

The Woodpeckers rebounded in the top of the sixth inning off some shaky Ballers pitching. LHP Ty Madrigal walked Justin Dirden with the bases loaded, letting Fayetteville get a run back. One batter later, Zach Daniels tallied an RBI groundout that drove in Nate Perry to lessen the deficit to 10-3. Following Daniels, Yeuris Ramirez then added another run on an RBI groundout to third base, shrinking the Ballers lead to 10-4.

Shay Whitcomb added a solo home run in the top of the seventh, helping Fayetteville pull within five runs and making it 10-5 Kannapolis.

Harvin Mendoza drove in an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Luis Mieses on a sacrifice fly to right field, expanding the Ballers advantage to 11-5.

The Cannon Ballers will enjoy a well-deserved day off on Monday before beginning another six-game home series on Tuesday. Kannapolis will host the Charleston RiverDogs, Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, from June 29 to July 4.

