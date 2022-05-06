Six-Run Second Sinks 'Birds on Friday Night

May 6, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C.- A six-run second inning was too much for the Delmarva Shorebirds to overcome in a 10-3 loss to the Columbia Fireflies on Friday night at Segra Park.

The loss evens the series between the Shorebirds (8-17) and Fireflies (9-16) at two games apiece.

The Shorebirds got on the board first in the first. Luis Valdez reached on an error to begin the game and then swiped second and third before Isaac De León plated him with a single.

Delmarva saw their 1-0 lead evaporate in a six-run Columbia second. The Fireflies capitalized on two Delmarva errors in the frame, plating six runs on the strength of four doubles, a single and a hit batter. Enrique Valdez, Darryl Collins, and Rubendy Jaquez each had RBI two-baggers in the inning.

The Shorebirds clawed one back in the top of the seventh on a De León RBI groundout only to see Columbia score four times in the bottom of the seventh on to seal the 'Birds fate for the night.

Bryan Hernández laced an RBI double to make it 10-3 in the ninth, but it was far too little too late as Columbia held on for the win.

Wander Arias (1-2) earned the win out of the bullpen for Columbia with five innings of one-run baseball, allowing three hits while striking out six.

Moisés Chace (0-2) took the loss for Delmarva after allowing six runs (three earned) in 1.2 innings on four hits, striking out three.

The Shorebirds continue their series with the Fireflies on Saturday, May 7. Shane Davis (0-2, 3.66) gets the ball for Delmarva against Ben Hernandez (0-1, 6.28) for Columbia. First pitch from Segra Park is slated for 6:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m. on theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

