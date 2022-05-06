FredNats Rained Out in Lynchburg; Will Play Home Doubleheader Tomorrow
May 6, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
Tonight's Fredericksburg Nationals game in Lynchburg has been postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will play a doubleheader at Virginia Credit Union Stadium tomorrow starting at 4:05 p.m. Both games will be 7 innings. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 2:30 for season ticket holders and 3:00 for the general public.
Fans who purchased a ticket for tomorrow's game can use it for admission to either game of the doubleheader. Both games will also be available on the FredNats Baseball Network and MiLB tv.
