Fireflies Cruise Behind Six-Run Second in Win over 'Birds

May 6, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies scored six in the second and four in the seventh to beat the Shorebirds 10-3 at Segra Park Friday Night.

The big jump came in the second for Columbia (9-16). The Fireflies sent 10 hitters to the dish to score six runs, which is tied for the most in a single inning for the club this year. The frame started with Guillermo Quintana getting plunked on the first pitch of his at-bat. Next, Felix Familia reached on catcher's interference with one out to set the table for Francis Grullon. The second baseman roped a double in the left field gap to put Columbia in front 2-1.

The inning didn't end there. Enrique Valdez singled to right field to score Grullon and then he used some fancy footwork to work his way out of a pickle and end up on second base. Edgar Martinez reached on an error prior to back-to-back two out doubles from Darryl Collins and Rubendy Jaquez found the Fireflies in front 6-1.

The Fireflies were able to hold that lead until the seventh. Delmarva (8-17) added a run in the top of the seventh off Wander Arias and then the Fireflies bats struck again. Wilmin Candelario led the frame off with a double to the right field wall. After Edgar Martinez laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him to third, Collins singled to drive in the run and put the Fireflies on top 7-2. After that, the offense kept rolling. Jaquez singled to score Collins and then Omar Hernandez roped a double down the left field line to plate Jaquez. After a Felix Familia double brought home Hernandez, the score stood 10-2 Columbia.

The pitching can't be ignored for the Fireflies either. Rylan Kaufman spun three innings while allowing a single, unearned run. The southpaw also fanned six hitters in the process. After that, Wander Arias (W, 1-2) worked through five frames, allowing a single run and punching out six Shorebirds. Isaiah Henry closed out the game twirling the ninth inning.

Delmarva cracked the score column first. Luis Valdez reached on a fielding error from Francis Grullon to lead off the frame, stole a pair of bags and then scored on a Isaac De Leon base knock to put Delmarva up 1-0.

The Fireflies kick off the weekend with the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park Saturday at 6:05 pm. RHP Ben Hernandez (0-1, 6.28 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and the Shorebirds counter with righty Shane Davis (0-2, 3.66 ERA).

It'lll be Star Wars Night at Segra Park. The resistance of the Columbia Fireflies have fought valiantly to expel the first order of the Delmarva Shorebirds all week. To celebrate bringing peace, freedom, justice and security to our new empire, we are going to be blasting off a galactic fireworks display after the game, courtesy of Lowe's Foods. First pitch is at 6:05 pm and the Fireflies will wear special Star Wars-themed jerseys that will be auctioned after the game.

