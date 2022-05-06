Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Delmarva May 6

The Fireflies continue their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Rylan Kaufman (1-1, 5.40 ERA) toes the rubber for the Fireflies and RHP Moises Chace (0-1, 4.63 ERA) gets the ball for Delmarva.

Tonight is Fireflies Night at Segra Park. The Fireflies are good at everything, except the things they can't do, and they can't hold t-shirts for you after the first 1,000 fans come through the gates! Gates open at 5 pm, you will want to get to the ballpark quickly to grab yours. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

EIGHT IN THIRD SEAL FIREFLIES FATE: The Fireflies rallied, but couldn't overcome allowing eight runs in the third inning to the Delmarva Shorebirds as they lost 11-8 Thursday evening at Segra Park. The breaking point inning for the Fireflies (8-16) was the third inning. After Eric Cerantola twirled a pair of scoreless frames, he handed the ball to Samuel Valerio (L, 0-1), who did not record an out. Valerio allowed five hits and walked a trio of Shorebirds (8-16) before getting the hook, but at that point, the damage was done and the Shorebirds led 8-3.

SOUTHPAW SIZZLES: Fireflies starter Noah Cameron had the best start of his young career Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park. The lefty went five innings and tied a career-high with seven punchouts. If that weren't enough, the Missouri native faced the minimum during that stretch, retiring all 15 hitters he saw at Segra Park. Following the outing, Cameron has now made three of his five starts at Segra Park, and he's enjoying the home cooking. In 12 innings at home, Cameron has maintained a 2.25 ERA and fanned 14 hitters while holding opponents to a .128 average.

HIP HIP, JAQUEZ: Rubendy Jaquez has bounced around the Royals farm the last two seasons. Used as a utility infielder, Jaquez has gotten inconsistent playing time, but the veteran has adopted the "always ready" mantra. In seven games with Columbia this season, Jaquez is hitting .360 and he launched his first homer of the season in the fourth innig of Wednesday's game vs the Delmarva Shorebirds. Jaquez has hits in six of his first seven games in Columbia this season.

CLOSE, BUT NO CIGAR: After an 4-19 performance with runners in scoring position during yesterday's game, the Fireflies have gone 6-39 with runners threatening in this series vs Delmarva. As a whole this season, Columbia is hitting .221 with runners in scoring position this year. To put that in perspective, opponents are averaging .255 in the same circumstances.

NO CAP-ELLAN: After working primarily as a starter for the Fireflies in the 2021 season prior to a trip to the injured list, righty Delvin Capellan has been used as a reliever in the 2022 campaign. Last night, after the Fireflies used two pitchers before recording the first out of the third inning, Capellan had a shot to stretch out last night, and he looked great doing it. After spinning five innings, the righty allowed only three hits and one run while wringing up seven hitters.

TOUGH NIGHT: Samuel Valerio allowed eight runs to score without recording an out in yesterday's game vs Delmarva. It's the most runs a Fireflies pitcher has allowed without recording an out since Rylan Kaufman allowed the same number to score May 8, 2021 at Augusta.

THE DECISION MAKER: Fireflies starter Luinder Avila has made five starts this season, and he has received five decisions. He is settled with a 2-3 record through the first 24 games of the Fireflies season.

CRAFTY CERANTOLA: Last night, the Fireflies starter, Eric Cerantola, continued his hot stretch, notching eight innings and 14 strikeouts while allowing just a pair of runs to score in his last two outings. The righty has seen his ERA decline from 10.80 to 4.76 during the stretch.

