Six Run Second Inning Ends Chukars Winning Streak

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - A six-run second inning was too much of a whole for the Idaho Falls Chukars (11-4) to climb out of, falling to the Rocky Mountain Vibes (2-13) 9-6 on Friday night at UC Health Park. The loss ends a winning streak dating back to the series finale against the Grand Junction Rockies.

For the first time in the series, the Chukars were unable to score a run in the first inning, sat down in order by Vibes starter Jorge Leo. Rocky Mountain scored the opening run against Sam Kornstad (L, 2-1) when Domonique Hernandez reached on an error from Dusty Stroup and was doubled home by Ulyss Cantu to make it 1-0 Vibes.

The Vibes took their biggest lead of the series in the sixth, bringing six runs home to make it a 7-0 ballgame. Brandon Perez drove in a run on an RBI single, and with the bases loaded Hernadez doubled to pad the lead 5-0. Hernandez scored when Cantu reached on an error that made it 6-0, and Dalys Binder drove in a run on a double that completed the six run inning, 7-0.

Idaho Falls scratched across their first run in the third. With Steve Barmakian and Matt Feinstein at third and first, Brady West chopped a ground ball to Julian Lara that was misplayed, allowing Barmakian to score, 7-1.

In the fourth with one out, Sam Troyer was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a double from Andrew Don. Eric Callahan stepped to the plate and belted a triple to make it a four-run game, 7-3. The Vibes, however, countered with a two-run home half on an RBI single from Cantu and the second double from Binder that knocked in a run, giving them a 9-3 lead.

The Chukars kept themselves in the game in the fifth and sixth innings. After back-to-back singles from Hunter Hisky and West, Stroup doubled to bring in a run to cut the deficit, 9-4 in the fifth. Callahan led off the sixth with a towering solo home run to make it 9-5.

Victor Rodriguez also helped the Chukars out, tossing three innings in relief, allowing only one hit and striking out two. Idaho Falls attempted to rally in the seventh and eighth but were held scoreless by Vibes reliever Justin Valenzuela (W, 1-0)

Down to their final three outs, Hisky doubled and West hit a single to put runners in scoring position with nobody out against Miguel Pozo. After a meeting on the mound, Pozo struck out the Chukars side to end the inning and secure the win for the Vibes.

The series continues tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MDT. Audio coverage can be heard on KSPZ The Sports Zone. Idaho Falls will start RHP Ramsey Romano (1-0, 1.42 ERA) and the Vibes' starter is TBD.

