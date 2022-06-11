PaddleHeads Cruise Past Mustangs to Complete Sweep

Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads would leave little to doubt in the series finale opposite the Billings Mustangs on Friday night at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. The PaddleHeads had won each of their previous 5 games against Billings and would be in search of their second sweep in a row over the Mustangs. Behind an outstanding effort offensively, that is precisely what would take place.

Missoula would waste no time setting the tone as the PaddleHeads quickly took a sizable lead in the first inning thanks to a 5-run rally. RBI Singles from Lamar Sparks, Nick Gatewood, and Anders Green would do the bulk of the damage. After the dust settled Missoula would have a 5-0 advantage. Billings would not find a rebuttal offensively for much of the night on the other side as Missoula would cruise the rest of the way to a 13-2 win.

