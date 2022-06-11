Mustangs and Paddleheads Postponed on Friday Night

BILLINGS - Saturday night's game between the Billings Mustangs and Missoula Paddleheads was postponed due to poor field conditions and continuing rain in the forecast.

The game will be made up as part of of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. The games will begin at 1:05 p.m. and two seven-inning games will be played.

All tickets for Saturday's game may be redeemed for a future Mustangs game.

