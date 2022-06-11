Mustangs Fall Behind Early in 13-2 Loss to Missoula

MISSOULA - The Billings Mustangs fell behind early and never recovered as they suffered a 13-2 loss at the hands of the Missoula Paddleheads on Friday night at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. The loss is the Mustangs' ninth straight at Missoula.

Billings (7-6) has now lost their first six road games of the season, all in Missoula, while the Paddleheads (9-6) leapfrog the Mustangs in the standings after winning all scheduled matchups between the two teams in Missoula.

After a delay of nearly 90 minutes, Missoula raced off to a fast start as the Paddleheads strung together five singles and drew two walks against Logan Dubbe in the first inning. By the time the dust settled, Missoula led 5-0.

After two scoreless innings, the Billings bats showed some life in the fourth as Jalen Garcia lined his second homer of the season over the left field wall to begin the inning. An infield single, walk, and wild pitch put two in scoring position with one out, but the Mustangs could draw no closer.

In the bottom of the fourth, Missoula answered right back as a walk and bunt single put two on for McClain O'Connor. With a green light on a 3-0 offering, O'Connor blasted a drive over the left field wall for a three-run shot that chased Dubbe and gave the Paddleheads an 8-1 lead.

Missoula added two more in the fifth to extend the league in 10-1, but the Mustangs answered back in the top of the 7th as Jordan Barth crushed his first career home run way over the wall in left-center field. Missoula then tacked on three in the bottom of the inning to make it 13-2.

The Mustangs had one more opportunity to put a dent in the eighth as they loaded the bases with one out. However, a strikeout and force out ended the threat. The Mustangs then went down in the ninth to finish off a three-game sweep.

The series will shift to Billings as the two teams will play three games at Dehler Park. LHP Darrien Ragins (0-0, 9.90) gets the ball for the Mustangs while Missoula's hurler is still to be determined. Pregame tomorrow night will begin at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 with Brennan Mense on the call ahead of a 6:35 first pitch at Dehler Park.

