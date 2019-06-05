Six-Run Inning Leads to Patriots Win over Blue Crabs

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots (21-17) defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (11-27) 7-2 at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday afternoon.

The Blue Crabs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on an RBI single by Kent Blackstone.

The Patriots then broke the game open with a six-run third inning. Ramon Flores started the scoring with an RBI double. Rey Navarro, Edwin Espinal, and Craig Massey then each drove in a run with RBI base hits. Michael Ohlman's two-run double to right field put Somerset up 6-1.

Southern Maryland made it a 6-2 game in the top of the fifth inning on a Tony Thomas solo home run (4).

Massey struck again in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI double to extend the lead to 7-2, which would be the final.

"We're just trying to build off each other and hit as a team," said Massey, who finished the game 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double and two RBI. "I'm just trying to get on base for the big guys and get some offense going."

Duane Below (2-1) picked up the win, allowing a run on two hits in 2.1 innings pitched. Brandon Cumpton (1-5) suffered the loss, allowing seven runs - four earned - on ten hits in five innings of work.

