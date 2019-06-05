Somerset Evens Series in First Game of Doubleheader

Bridgewater, NJ - In the first game of a day/night double header between the Blue Crabs and the Somerset Patriots, an early Southern Maryland run wasn't enough to hold off Somerset's six third inning runs, which would prove to be the difference maker in a 7-2 Patriot victory.

Southern Maryland sent Brandon Cumpton (L, 1-5) to the mound to start the game under the sun. The right-hander was great in the first two frames, allowing no runs and just one hit.

Cumpton got some run support in the early going as well, as Kent Blackstone put the first crooked number on the scoreboard with an RBI single in the top of the third inning, spelling the beginning of the end to Vince Molesky's start before giving way to the left-hander Duane Below (W, 2-0).

The Patriots' bats exploded with some help from a Blue Crab error in what led to a half of a dozen Somerset runs crossing the plate in the third inning alone headlined by four consecutive RBI base knocks, giving Patriots a healthy 6-1 lead through three innings.

The power bat of the Blue Crabs' left fielder Tony Thomas blasted a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning, his fourth home run of the season. Somerset bounced right back to starve the Blue Crabs of any momentum of a comeback with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning, making it a 7-2 Patriots lead through five innings of baseball.

Somerset sent Jake Joyce to the hill to put a bow on game one of the contest, and he would shut it down to hand Somerset a series equalizing win.

The Blue Crabs will return home Friday, June 7th for the final game of the homestand, and it'll be Girl Scout Night/Sleepover and Glow in the Park Night at Regency Furniture Stadium, with the first pitch at 6:35 PM.

