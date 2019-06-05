Sportman Drives in Three But Comeback Bid Unravels Late in Loss at High Point

(High Point, NC): J.P. Sportman drove in all three runs as the York Revolution inched back within a run but lost 9-3 to the High Point Rockers on Wednesday afternoon at BB&T Point as a five-run eighth inning dashed the Revs' hopes at a comeback. York has dropped the first three games of the road trip and will look to avoid a sweep at High Point on Thursday before traveling to Somerset for three games this weekend.

The Revs got off to a quick start on Wednesday as Sportman cracked a game-opening leadoff homer to left in the top of the first inning for an early 1-0 lead.

The Rockers answered in their half of the first as Tyler Ladendorf did the same, nailing a leadoff home run to left field, knotting things at 1-1.

High Point went in front in the second inning as Tyler Marincov took a leadoff walk, setting up a two-run homer to left off the bat of Stephen Cardullo for a 3-1 lead.

The Revs got one back in the third as Angelys Nina led off with an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error. That set up Sportman who rapped an RBI single to left, bringing York within 3-2.

York had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth, loading the bases with one out on a walk to Telvin Nash and singles by Isaias Tejeda and Henry Castillo. Rockers starter Ryan Williams (1-0) escaped with a foul pop out and a ground out, however, and also stranded the tying run in the fifth after Alexi Casilla doubled down the right field line with two outs.

That proved to be a turning point, as the Rockers responded by adding to their lead in the bottom of the fifth on a Richie Shaffer home run to left-center, increasing the lead to 4-2.

Revs starter Matthew Grimes (1-5) allowed just four hits in five innings, but three of those four hits were home runs accounting for all four runs allowed in the loss. He had previously allowed just three home runs in seven starts all season.

The Revs again inched closer with a run in the top of the seventh. Justin Trapp and Nina led off with base hits to set the table and Nate Coronado laid down a sacrifice bunt. Sportman picked up his third RBI of the day on a ground out to second base drawing within 4-3, but the Revs stranded the tying run at third again as reliever Akeel Morris recorded a foul pop up to end the inning.

High Point put the game on ice with five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Reliever Jarret Martin struck out Ladendorf for the first out, but lost Myles Schroder to a walk after a lengthy full count battle. A passed ball and a wild pitche advanced Schroder to third. Martin rebounded to get Dante Bichette, Jr. chasing on a third strike but a wild pitch allowed Bichette to reach first base safely. A walk to Viosergy Rosa loaded the bases. Martin struck out Marincov for the second out but a walk to Cardullo forced home an insurance run. Righty Josh Glick took over and induced a fly ball to right from Brett Austin, but the ball glanced off right fielder Melky Mesa's glove for a three-run error as the Rockers lead grew to 8-3. Shaffer added an RBI single to center, capping the five-run rally, four of which were unearned.

Notes: The Rockers have pulled away with a big inning late in the game on back-to-back days, having scored six times in the seventh inning on Tuesday night. The Revs have allowed four unearned runs in back-to-back games. Sportman's three-RBI game is his second of the season, both in the last five games having totaled three RBI on Saturday night. Sportman's leadoff home run was his first long ball of the season and the Revs' first game-opening home run since August 10 of last season when Alonzo Harris led off a game at Long Island with a long ball. The Revs will go for their first ever win against the Rockers on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. as Dan Minor (2-3, 6.26) squares off with Seth Simmons (5-1, 3.35). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 6:10 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

